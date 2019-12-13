Donald Trump congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on 'great' election win

"Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U.
US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory, saying their two countries were now free to strike a "massive" new trade deal. "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!", Trump tweeted."Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 12:28 pm