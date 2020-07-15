Donald Trump confident of winning November election

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump confident of winning November election

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the November polls, asserting that he will turn around the country's economy for the second time.

PTI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the November polls, asserting that he will turn around the country's economy for the second time.

"This is a very important election. We have done a great job. We had to turn it off, as I said, turn it off, now we have started it again. As you know, they announced two weeks ago record job numbers, almost five million people, and that be the last month, which was also a record, 2.8 million people. Nobody has ever done what we have done and now we are doing it twice," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference.

"And I think by Election Day, you are going to see some incredible numbers. The third quarter is going to be really good. The fourth quarter is going to be great, but the next year is going to be one of the best economic years. So hopefully, I will be able to be the president, where we say look at the great job I did," he said.

Close

Trump was responding to a question on whether he will win the November presidential polls. "Do you see yourself as the underdog in this race? Do you see yourself losing in the fall?" he was asked.

related news

"No, I do not. I think we have really good poll numbers. They are not suppression polls. They are real polls," the president asserted.

"We won a race where it was the same thing, 2016. We had polls that were fake. They turned out to be fake. Not all, couple of them got it right. Three of them, to be exact, three of them. One of them was unsuspecting, but they got it right. They were very proud of it. But we had, in 2016, something even more so. But we got in," he said.

The media, Trump said, does not treat him fairly.

"They never have and perhaps they never will. But maybe they will only turn this around for a second time. And it is going to happen very quickly. When we turn it around for a second time, maybe they will. I think we are doing very well in the polls and I think you have a silent majority, the likes of which this country has never seen before," Trump said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 07:45 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.