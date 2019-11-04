App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump committed to Asia, says US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross spoke at a business forum, part of the annual leaders' summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is "fully committed" to Asia, his commerce secretary said on Monday at a regional forum attended by a U.S. delegation smaller than previous years.

"The Trump administration is extremely engaged and fully committed to this region," Ross said.

"We will continue to negotiate trade deals with countries in this region."

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:25 am

tags #Asia #Donald Trump #US Commerce Secretary #Wilbur Ross #World News

