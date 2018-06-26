Donald Trump claims travel ban victory over 'hysterical' media, Democrats

President Donald Trump today hailed the US Supreme Court's decision to uphold his ban on travelers from five mostly Muslim countries as a "tremendous victory" for the American people, over "hysterical" opposition from Democrats and the media.

"The Supreme Court has upheld the clear authority of the President to defend the national security of the United States," Trump said in a statement after the court ruled 5-4 that the most recent version of the ban was valid.

"This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country," he said.