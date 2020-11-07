172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows-diagnosed-with-covid-19-6082301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: AP

Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

Associated Press
Representative image
President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.


Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 10:02 am

tags #coronavirus #World News

