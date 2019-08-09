App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump calls on Fed to make 'substantial' rate cuts

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump is not letting up on his attacks on the Federal Reserve, calling for "substantial" Fed rate cuts to allow the dollar to fall in value against foreign currencies.

In a series of tweets, Trump says, "As your president, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar. I am not!" Trump says that the Fed's high level of interest rates in comparison to other countries was keeping the dollar too strong and making it more difficult for US manufacturers to compete.

The Fed reduced its key policy rate by a quarter-point last week, but Trump is pushing for more interest rate cuts. Those cuts can lower the dollar's value against other currencies, although other factors are also at play.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 08:49 am

tags #World News

