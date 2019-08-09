Donald Trump calls on Fed to make 'substantial' rate cuts

President Donald Trump is not letting up on his attacks on the Federal Reserve, calling for "substantial" Fed rate cuts to allow the dollar to fall in value against foreign currencies.

In a series of tweets, Trump says, "As your president, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar. I am not!" Trump says that the Fed's high level of interest rates in comparison to other countries was keeping the dollar too strong and making it more difficult for US manufacturers to compete.