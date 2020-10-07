Donald Trump calls off talks with Democrats on COVID-19 stimulus package, postpones it to 'until after election'

United States President Donald Trump on October 6 stopped talks with the Democrats on another coronavirus-related stimulus package, accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not holding negotiations in good faith.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he had instructed his representatives to stop negotiating “until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business.”

This came a day after Trump returned to the White House from a military hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Senior officials of Trump’s administration had been negotiating with House Democrats on a second major stimulus package, hoping to push it through before the November 3 presidential polls.

Trump claimed that Pelosi, a Democrat, sought $2.4 trillion to bailout what he called “poorly run, high crime democrat states, money that is in no way related to COVID-19.”

“We made a very generous offer of USD 1.6 trillion and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith,” he alleged. “I am rejecting their request and looking to the future of our country”.

Trump said he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to instead focus full-time on approving his outstanding nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. “Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” Trump said.

His Democratic Party presidential challenger Joe Biden has alleged that by stopping the stimulus negotiations, Trump ended the efforts to pass a bipartisan relief that the country desperately needed. “He ended talks that would get help for our businesses and schools, for families struggling and for those unemployed that would have preserved hundreds of thousands of jobs,” Biden said.

(With inputs from PTI)