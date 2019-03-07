App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump calls Apple CEO ‘Tim Apple’ and this is not his first gaffe

The incident took place at an event held in the White House and the video of the goof up has gone viral since.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Remember US President Donald Trump saying he has the “world’s greatest memory”? Well, he has proved himself wrong again. At an event held on Wednesday, the President just referred to tech giant Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook as “Tim Apple”.

The incident took place at an event held in the White House and the video of the goof up has gone viral since. The video shared by Twitter user Sean O’Kane, where Trump can be heard saying: “We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” has garnered over 5.3 million views. There are over 1.3 lakh likes on the video and around 40,000 retweets.

Sure, the President is required to memorise a lot of names but doesn’t warrant him the leeway to mix up names so often. Why do we say that? This is definitely not the first time Trump got called out by media outlets and the netizens for a name gaffe.

In 2017, after deliberating on the importance of not making mistakes, the US President calls Chuck Canterbury, the National President of Fraternal Order of Police, South Carolina as “Ken”.

Last year, he introduced Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as "Marilyn Lockheed" at an event.

He once referred to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “Benjayahu” and House Speaker Paul Ryan as “Ron”, not once, but twice.

Also, Rick Perry, a former member of the Trump Administration, was once called “Jim Perry”, while Kevin McCarthy became Steve, all thanks to the US President.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #American President Donald Trump

