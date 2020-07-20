Donald Trump: Biden can't do an interview as he is incompetent, will say 'mommy, please take me home'

Unites States President Donald Trump questioned Joe Biden's competence as the Democratic nominee continues to lead in polls ahead of the November 2020 election.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he will be on the ground crying for mommy."

"He will say, 'mommy, mommy, please take me home'," the US President said, adding that Biden can’t do an interview as he is incompetent.

You can watch a clip of the interview here:

When asked whether he thinks Biden is senile, Trump said, "I don't want to say that. To become a President, you must be sharp and tough and so many other things. He (Biden) does not even come out of his basement."

Trump also challenged Biden to take the cognitive test recently administered to the President. "I can guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions," he said, adding that he answered all 35 questions correctly.

Responding to Trump's jibe, Biden's campaign manager said that the US President was recycling self-defeating attacks that already failed to gain traction.

"He lurched from smear to smear, all while being forcefully corrected on most, including the lie that Joe Biden wouldn’t keep the American people safe. He supports defunding the police -- which has been fact-checked into oblivion over the last month," Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement.

Biden, meanwhile, has made his campaign events almost entirely virtual, making about one public appearance a week before small groups of reporters and supporters. He has been sharply critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and is pushing a plan to revive the economy from the virus-related recession.

During the interview, Trump also refused to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election. He said it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee.

"I have to see. Look ... I have to see. No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either," Trump said.

Trump further said that a series of polls that show his popularity eroding and Biden holding an advantage are faulty. "First of all, I'm not losing, because those are fake polls," Trump said in the taped interview, which aired Sunday. "They were fake in 2016 and now they're even more fake. The polls were much worse in 2016," he added.

Trump has seen his presidential popularity erode over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of nationwide protests centered on racial injustice that erupted after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

(With agency inputs)