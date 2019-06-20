App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump believes he has authority to demote Fed's Jerome Powell: Report

Trump is pressuring the Fed to reduce rates, saying in October that the central bank had "gone crazy" under Powell.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump believes that he has the authority to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and demote him to be a board governor, but is not planning to do so presently, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Fed on Wednesday said it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month. The central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for now.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:05 am

tags #World News

