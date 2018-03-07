Donald Trump bats for ballot papers as backup system

US President Donald Trump today suggested paper ballot as a backup system for election amid allegations of external interference or meddling in the electoral process of a country.

"One of the things we're learning is it is always good -- it's old-fashioned, but it's always good to have a paper backup system of voting. It's called paper, not highly complex computers – paper," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with the visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

A lot of states are doing that, he said.

"They're going to a paper backup and I think that's a great idea. But we're studying it very closely," Trump said.

Various agencies, including Homeland Security, are studying it very carefully, he asserted.

Trump said he is not worried about Russian interference in the US election.

"No, because we'll counter act whatever they do. We'll counteract it very strongly. And we are having strong backup systems," he said.

"We haven't been giving credit for this, but we've actually been working very hard on the '18 election and the '20 election coming up," he said.

Trump said the Russians had no impact on American our votes whatsoever.

"But, certainly there was meddling, and probably there was meddling from other countries, and maybe other individuals," he said.

"One has to be really watching very closely. You don't want your system of votes to be compromised in any way. We won't allow that to happen. We're doing a very, very deep study, and we're coming out with some I think very strong suggestions on the '18 election," he added.

"We are going to do very well in the '18 election, although historically those in the White House have a little bit of a dip. But I think we're going to do well because the economy is so good, and because we're protecting our job, like our jobs are being protected, like with what we are doing with the tariffs," he said.

But the big thing would be the tax cut and the regulations cuts, he added.

Lofven said he and Trump agree that the result of the election in the country should be decided by nobody else but the voters in that country.

"That is also our clear stance, and that is why our intelligence agencies are now also increasing their capacity to detect and counter, whether it's hacker attacks or financing, or producing, or spreading propaganda, whatever it is; we are increasing our capacity to handle that," Trump said.