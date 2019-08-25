Donald Trump backs UK PM Boris Johnson as 'right man' for Brexit

Trump and Johnson met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit hosted by France in Biarritz.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 25 held his first face-to-face talks with Donald Trump since taking office, with the US President backing him as the "right man" to deliver Brexit for Britain.
Trump and Johnson met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit hosted by France in Biarritz.Asked what his advice was for Brexit, Trump replied: "He (Johnson) needs no advice, he is the right man for the job."Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 25, 2019 01:05 pm