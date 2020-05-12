App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump backs Elon Musk, says Tesla's California plant should be allowed to reopen 'now'

Elon Musk on Monday commenced production at Tesla plant against Alameda County orders. He said, "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Defying order by local authorities, the United State President Donald Trump supported Elon Musk's decision to commence work at Tesla's Fremont plant in California.

"California should let Tesla and Elon Musk open the plant, now," Trump tweeted.

Musk on Monday commenced production at the Tesla plant against Alameda County rules. He even dared officials to arrest him. He said, "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

He also alleged that California approved reopening of the plant but the decision was "illegally overturned" by an unelected county official.

Musk had earlier criticised the state and local orders, which aimed to curb the rapid spread of novel coronavirus infection. Tesla CEO also threatened to shift Tesla plant from California after a heated exchange with Alameda County over the shutdown.

Also read: Elon Musk threatens to exit California over coronavirus restrictions

The company also filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to invalidate orders by local authorities that have prevented the automaker from resuming production.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic



First Published on May 12, 2020 10:22 pm

