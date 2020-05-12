Donald Trump backs Elon Musk, says Tesla's California plant should be allowed to reopen 'now'

Defying order by local authorities, the United State President Donald Trump supported Elon Musk's decision to commence work at Tesla's Fremont plant in California.



California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020



Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020



Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

"California should let Tesla and Elon Musk open the plant, now," Trump tweeted.Musk on Monday commenced production at the Tesla plant against Alameda County rules. He even dared officials to arrest him. He said, "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."He also alleged that California approved reopening of the plant but the decision was "illegally overturned" by an unelected county official.

Musk had earlier criticised the state and local orders, which aimed to curb the rapid spread of novel coronavirus infection. Tesla CEO also threatened to shift Tesla plant from California after a heated exchange with Alameda County over the shutdown.

The company also filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to invalidate orders by local authorities that have prevented the automaker from resuming production.

