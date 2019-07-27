App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump asks Apple to manufacture in US to avoid tax

Earlier in the day, Trump said Apple will not get any tariff waiver for its products made in China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on July 26 ruled out a tariff waiver for Apple products made in China.

"I want Apple to build their plants in the United States. I do not want them to build them in China," he told reporters in his Oval Office at the White House.

"When I heard they were going to build in China, I said no, it's okay. You can build in China, but when you send your product into the United States, we are going to tariff you. But we will work it out," Trump said.

Close

Stating that he had a lot of respect for Apple chief Tim Cook, the president said, "We will work it out. I think they are going to announce that they are going to build a plant in Texas. And if they do that, I am starting to get very happy."

Earlier in the day, Trump said Apple will not get any tariff waiver for its products made in China.

"Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China," he said in a tweet and asked the company to manufacture its products in the US.

"Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!," Trump tweeted.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Apple #Business #China #Companies #trade #US #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.