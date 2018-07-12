App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump arrives in London on his maiden visit to UK

Protests are expected against Trump, whose policies - including a travel ban on a number of predominantly Muslim countries, the detention of child migrants on the US-Mexico border and the imposition of tariffs on EU steel and aluminium exports - have all been criticised by the UK.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump arrived in London today on his maiden visit to the UK during which he will hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May over closer post-Brexit ties, amid mass protests planned around Britain against his controversial policies.

Protests are expected against Trump, whose policies - including a travel ban on a number of predominantly Muslim countries, the detention of child migrants on the US-Mexico border and the imposition of tariffs on EU steel and aluminium exports - have all been criticised by the UK.

Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump touched down in their Air Force One at Stansted Airport in the east of England from the NATO summit in Brussels.

Trump's visit to the UK, the 12th US President to make such a tour, comes amid what he described as "turmoil" for the UK government, as Prime Minister May faces down rebellion from within her own party over her Brexit strategy.

Earlier this week, Trump said it was "up to the people" whether the prime minister stayed on after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned within hours over her Brexit policy. The visit is seen as crucial at setting the course for a closer trading relationship between the two countries.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #World News

