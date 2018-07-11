App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 07:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump arrives in Brussels ahead of NATO summit

Trump arrived on Air Force One at Melsbroek military airport, shortly after saying on Twitter that NATO allies should "reimburse" the United States for spending on the alliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump arrived today in Brussels on the eve of a tense NATO summit where he is set to clash with allies over defence spending.

First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:41 am

#Brussels #Donald Trump #NATO #World News

