Donald Trump arrives at New York courthouse to face criminal charges

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

Trump, 76, is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, though the specific charges had yet to be disclosed.

Former US president Donald Trump arrives ahead of his arraignment at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. (AFP)

Donald Trump, the former U.S. president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, arrived at a Manhattan courthouse to be formally charged on Tuesday in a watershed moment as his supporters and detractors noisily rallied outside.

Trump was driven to the courthouse in a motorcade after departing his New York residence at Trump Tower.

Trump, who has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty, was expected to surrender to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg before an arraignment proceeding before Justice Juan Merchan. The arraignment, where Trump will be in court to hear charges and have a chance to enter a plea, was planned for 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).