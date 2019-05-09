App
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump announces sanctions on Iran steel and mining industries

The White House said it was targeting the country's biggest revenue source after oil and warned in a statement: "Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct."

US President Donald Trump announced sanctions against Iran's steel and mining sectors, hours after Tehran said it would suspend some curbs under a denuclearisation deal rejected by Washington.

The White House said it was targeting the country's biggest revenue source after oil and warned in a statement: "Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct."
First Published on May 9, 2019 08:12 am

tags #World News

