Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un lookalikes hold 'summit' in Singapore

While access to the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be tightly restricted, hundreds of Singaporeans got the next best thing today when two lookalikes showed up at a downtown mall.

Hong Kong-based impersonator Howard X, who has attracted worldwide attention in recent months for his impression of Kim, appeared on stage with Trump lookalike Dennis Alan.

During a promotional event dubbed the "real" Trump-Kim summit, the men waved at shoppers as they walked through the crowded Bugis Junction mall.

The duo shook hands and embraced on stage, hamming it up for onlookers who whipped out mobile phones.

But selfies came at a cost: those wanting a souvenir shot had to download the app the pair were pushing, and pay 15 Singaporean dollars (USD 11) for pictures with both lookalikes.

"Thank you for all the donations you have been making to North Korea, well, me. I really really appreciate it, because we are really cash-strapped," Howard X said as dozens lined up for their turn with him.

Chen Ziyang, 28, who was queueing for a picture, said the impersonators had "almost 99 percent resemblance to the real Kim and Trump".

The men have tie-ups with several local businesses and will also make an appearance at a seafood restaurant.

Like the real-life leaders, fake Kim and Trump are no strangers to controversies of their own.

Yesterday, Howard X said he was questioned for two hours by an immigration officer when he arrived at the city-state's Changi Airport ahead of the real summit on Tuesday.

When he previously appeared at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea with the same Donald Trump lookalike, he was escorted out by security after waving and dancing in front of North Korea's cheerleaders.