 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent

Reuters
Nov 04, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Barrack was also acquitted of obstruction of justice and making false statements to FBI agents in 2019 about his interactions with Emirati officials and their representatives.

Donald Trump (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Tom Barrack, a onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, was found not guilty by a jury on Friday of unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, dealing a setback to the U.S. Justice Department.

Barrack was also acquitted of obstruction of justice and making false statements to FBI agents in 2019 about his interactions with Emirati officials and their representatives.

The verdict followed a six-week trial in federal court in Brooklyn. Barrack, who was prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn, had faced a total of nine criminal counts.

Reuters
TAGS: #barrack #Donald Trump #FBI #foreign agent #UAE
first published: Nov 4, 2022 09:47 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.