Donald Trump agrees with British PM Boris Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran

US President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a "Trump deal" should replace the Iran nuclear deal.
"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, 'We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal,'" Trump said in a posting on Twitter late on Tuesday. "I agree!"Johnson, who has praised Trump as a great dealmaker, called on Tuesday for the president to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new pact to ensure the Islamic Republic does not get an atomic weapon.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 10:55 am