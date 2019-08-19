App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 09:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump affirms that Mike Pence will be 2020 running mate

"I'm very happy with Mike Pence," Trump, who is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for a second term, told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said he would keep Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate when he seeks re-election in November 2020.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 09:05 am

tags #World News

