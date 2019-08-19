Donald Trump affirms that Mike Pence will be 2020 running mate

"I'm very happy with Mike Pence," Trump, who is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for a second term, told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.
US President Donald Trump said he would keep Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate when he seeks re-election in November 2020."I'm very happy with Mike Pence," Trump, who is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for a second term, told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 09:05 am