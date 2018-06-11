App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump accepts Singapore president's invitation for state visit in November: report

Trump earlier had a working lunch with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the presidential palace Istana after their bilateral meeting during which the two leaders discussed everything from the summit preparations to the US' tariff threats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump today accepted the invitation by Singapore President Halimah Yacob to make a state visit to the country in November this year, according to a media report.

Trump accepted the invitation from President Yacob to make a state visit to Singapore in November, Channel News Asia reported.

The meeting comes on the eve of a historic summit between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Trump and Kim are set to meet tomorrow at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa for talks which could see North Korea dismantle its nuclear arsenal in return for economic help and security guarantees.

The summit will be the first meeting between Trump and Kim and mark a turnaround of relations between the two leaders after a long-running exchange of furious threats and insults.

The two leaders have had an extraordinary up-and-down relationship over the past 18 months.

Some 2,500 journalists are reporting on the event, which is costing Singapore government about SGD 20 million.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Singapore #World News

