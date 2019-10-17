Domino's Pizza to exit international market

"We have concluded that, whilst they represent attractive markets, we are not the best owners of these businesses," outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.
Domino's Pizza Group Plc , Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, said on October 17 it will exit its international markets, where it has been facing mounting losses."We have concluded that, whilst they represent attractive markets, we are not the best owners of these businesses," outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 11:55 am