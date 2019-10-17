App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Domino's Pizza to exit international market

"We have concluded that, whilst they represent attractive markets, we are not the best owners of these businesses," outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Domino's Pizza Group Plc , Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, said on October 17 it will exit its international markets, where it has been facing mounting losses.

"We have concluded that, whilst they represent attractive markets, we are not the best owners of these businesses," outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 11:55 am

