Domino's expands delivery options

Domino's Pizza is now offering carside delivery service, allowing customers to stay in their cars while one of the pizza company's workers delivers their order to them.

The chain said Monday that customers can choose the new contactless carryout option when placing a prepaid order online. It is available in US stores.

When a customer places a carside delivery order online, they'll be prompted to add their vehicle colour, make and model, which will be used to identify them when they arrive at the store. Customers can also choose where they'd like their order placed — the passenger side, back seat, trunk or the option to decide when they arrive.