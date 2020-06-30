App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Domino's expands delivery options

The chain said Monday that customers can choose the new contactless carryout option when placing a prepaid order online. It is available in US stores.

Domino's Pizza is now offering carside delivery service, allowing customers to stay in their cars while one of the pizza company's workers delivers their order to them.

When a customer places a carside delivery order online, they'll be prompted to add their vehicle colour, make and model, which will be used to identify them when they arrive at the store. Customers can also choose where they'd like their order placed — the passenger side, back seat, trunk or the option to decide when they arrive.
