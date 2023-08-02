Dollar’s drop on Fitch downgrade unlikely to persist: Analysts

The dollar’s weakness following Fitch Ratings’ move to strip the US of its top tier rating is unlikely to persist, partly because the decision will spur demand for havens, according to analysts.

Fitch cut the US one level from AAA to AA+, echoing a move made more than a decade ago by S&P Global Ratings.

Here’s what analysts, strategists and traders had to say:

David Croy, interest rate strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Wellington

“I suspect the market will be in two minds about it - at face value, it’s a black mark against the US’s reputation and standing, but equally, if it fuels market nervousness and a risk-off move, it could easily see safe haven buying of US Treasuries and the USD. It’s finely balanced.”

Laura Fitzsimmons, executive director of macro rates & FX sales at JPMorgan in Sydney

“The 2011 experience saw the flight to quality for USD and USTs in that environment, contrary to what would normally occur on a sovereign downgrade given the US’s key global position. Hence less of an obvious trade for FX players here, but we will watch to see if any more negative reaction in USTs which would provoke interest”

Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney

“The USD may ease further in coming sessions if markets consider the rating cut will undermine the USD’s reserve currency status and markets sell their US Treasury bond holdings. But I don’t expect the USD will sustain any losses. Credit ratings are not typically a major medium term driver of currencies.”

Andrew Ticehurst, a rate strategist at Nomura in Sydney

“USD could underperform some of the majors, like EUR and JPY. Higher beta currencies across Asia should fare less well of course if this news leads to some broad risk-off price action. Ironically, if this headline causes some risk-off price action across asset classes, money will likely flow to defensive assets, and that includes highly liquid US Treasuries”

Viraj Patel, a macro strategist at Vanda Research in London

“Buy the dollar on dips if it sells off on the Fitch news, given that there isn’t that overhang of a near-term default. Key will be how equities react - whether this is something that knocks the Goldilocks rally. That’ll probably be the key for cross-asset markets and FX in particular”

Ho Woei Chen, an economist at United Overseas Bank in Singapore

“Investors are not likely to sell off Treasuries in droves due to the downgrade because they are still amongst the most liquid and safe assets. Diversification will continue but there’s unlikely to be a knee jerk reaction from the downgrade. Diversification happens for reasons including geopolitical tensions”