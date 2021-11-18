MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Dollar takes breather from rally, hovers just off 16-month top

Sterling was at $1.3491, a one week high against the dollar having jumped 0.5% on Wednesday after a jump in Britain’s October inflation piled pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates at its meeting next month.

Reuters
November 18, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in early Asian trade on Thursday, having lost ground on the pound and yen overnight as the U.S. currency took a breather while traders considered whether its recent surge was starting to run out of steam.

Sterling was at $1.3491, a one week high against the dollar having jumped 0.5% on Wednesday after a jump in Britain’s October inflation piled pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates at its meeting next month.

Against the Japanese currency, at 114.18 yen the dollar was still in sight of Wednesday’s 4-1/2-year high of 114.97, and the euro was at $1.1316, languishing near a 16-month low with markets seeing the eurozone near the back of the central bank rate-hike queue.

Strong U.S. retail sales data earlier this week added fuel to the dollar’s recent rally, which started last week after a strong U.S. inflation print bolstered market bets that the Federal Reserve will have to raise rates around the middle of next year.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, has climbed from 93.872 on Nov 9, the day before the inflation data to 96.226 on Wednesday, its highest since mid July 2020. It was last at 95.798.

Close

Related stories

However, "the sustainability of the current dollar strength beyond the next few months looks far from certain," said Luc Luyet, FX Strategist, Pictet Wealth Management.

"Market expectations of the Fed are starting to be particularly hawkish, suggesting limited tailwinds for the U.S. dollar going forward from that factor."

"Furthermore, the economic growth outlook may turn more supportive of the euro as the worst of the slowdown of China's economic activity looks mostly behind us, whereas Covid and energy import costs may prove less of an issue past winter."

Others, however, saw a drop in the dollar as a chance to buy.

"Dips have been hard to come by lately, but anything into the low-95s looks like a buying opportunity," said analysts at Westpac in a note.

Elsewhere, commodity currencies were hurt by oil prices, which slumped to six week lows. [O/R]

The Canadian dollar was at 1.2608 per U.S. dollar, near its six week low hit a day earlier. Markets are expecting the Bank of Canada to start raising interest rates early next year.

The Australian dollar was at $0.7263, also at a six week low.

Bitcoin was little changed around $60,500.
Reuters
Tags: #Asian trade #US dollar #World News
first published: Nov 18, 2021 07:14 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.