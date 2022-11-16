 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar slips on easing tensions over Polish missile strike

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

The euro was last 0.67% higher at $1.04205 and closing in on the four-and-a-half month peak of $1.0481 it touched Tuesday after U.S. producer price inflation came in below expectations.

The dollar slid back on Wednesday towards the multi-month lows it hit a day earlier after the flight to the safe-haven greenback caused by a missile strike on Poland reversed, as it emerged the blast was likely caused by Ukrainian air defences.

That data reinforced bets that last week's cooler-than-expected consumer price inflation was not a one-off. Slowing U.S. inflation, if sustained, should mean the U.S. Federal Reserve can slow or even pause the aggressive rate hikes that sent the dollar to multi-decade highs against the pound, euro and yen this year.

Daily moves were more a function of geopolitical concerns however, as the European common currency rebounded from as low as $1.028 on Tuesday when news of the explosion sent traders to the safety of the dollar, which also caused falls in equities. [MKTS/GLOB] NATO-member Poland and Ukraine initially said the blast was likely caused by a Russian missile, but Poland and NATO on Wednesday said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

"Geopolitical risks continue to hang over currency markets and are likely to remain a key driver of volatility," said Kim Mundy, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Elsewhere, data released on Wednesday showed inflation in Britain - in contrast with the United States - continues to rise, hitting a 41-year high in the 12 months to October.