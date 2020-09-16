172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|dollar-may-lose-its-position-as-global-reserve-currency-warns-hedge-fund-manager-ray-dalio-5845901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express® card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dollar may lose its position as global reserve currency, warns hedge fund manager Ray Dalio

Dalio is among a list of pundits who have recently warned of an impending dollar crash. Credit Suisse' Ray Farris and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach were some other big names who have warned of a massive slump in the geenback.

Moneycontrol News

The stimulus measures taken by the US Federal Reserve to combat the economic downturn led by COVID-19 will hurt dollar's decades-long position as the global reserve currency, warned Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

The billionaire hedge fund manager said that even though trillions of dollars in stimulus measures have helped equities around the world register a strong recovery, it has led to debasing of the greenback.

"There is so much debt production and debt monetisation," Dalio said according to a Bloomberg report.

Close

Dalio is among a list of pundits who have recently warned of an impending dollar crash. Credit Suisse' Ray Farris and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach were some other big names who have warned of a massive slump in the greenback.

related news

According to Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, the greenback has fallen 10 percent from its peak in late March and it is now trading cheaper in comparison to other developed market currencies along with precious metals such as gold and silver.

Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, which has an asset under management of about $148 billion, has favoured gold and inflation-linked bonds over government bonds and cash citing that the later offer a negative rate of return as more stimulus measure could be in the pipeline.

According to Forbes, Dalio had an estimated net worth of $18.6 billion, as on July 2020, making him the 69th richest person in the world and 26th on the Forbes 400 list.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 11:15 am

tags #dollar #markets #Ray Dalio #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.