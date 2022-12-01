 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

Dec 01, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates.

The move comes after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that it was time to slow rate hikes, noting that "slowing down at this point is a good way to balance the risks."

Investors took comfort from the comments, even as Powell also said that rates would still go higher and that controlling inflation "will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time."

"We're seeing the consumer is still keeping up with their spending, and in addition to that continuing claims are rising. So, we're going to probably start to see that unemployment rate tick higher, and I think this is going to support the idea that we're going to see the Fed is close to done with their tightening cycle," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA in New York.

"The markets are going to be a little bit more expecting that yields are going to continue to come down and also that's going to be a weaker dollar," Moya added.

Thursday's data showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 0.8% after an unrevised 0.6% increase in September.