Dollar gains fizzle out as traders reassess risks from Poland

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

NATO-member Poland and Ukraine said on Tuesday the blast that killed two on the Polish side of their border was likely caused by a Russian-made rocket, raising concerns of an escalation in the war.

The dollar on Wednesday traded just above multi-month lows against most majors as flows that had supported the safe-haven currency slowed after Joe Biden said a missile that caused an explosion in Poland may not have been fired from Russia.

However, Biden said the weapon was probably not fired by Russia, although the investigation was ongoing.

Russia denies it was responsible for the explosion. NATO ambassadors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday with a news conference due around 11.30 GMT.

The euro was last 0.47% higher at $1.0399. It was heading back towards the four-and-a-half month high of $1.0481 it touched a day earlier after U.S. producer price inflation was below expectations, reinforcing bets that last week’s cooler-than-expected consumer price inflation was not a one-off.

The European common currency was then knocked off that high, falling as low as $1.028 after news of the explosion in Poland sent traders to the safety of the dollar, which also caused falls in equities.