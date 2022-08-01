English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Dollar falls against yen as investors reassess US rate hike outlook

    The US dollar index was volatile after data showed US manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July. But a key report for investors this week will be the US jobs report on Friday.

    Reuters
    August 01, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    The US dollar was at its lowest level since mid-June against the Japanese yen on Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as aggressively as some had expected.

    The US dollar index was volatile after data showed US manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July. But a key report for investors this week will be the US jobs report on Friday.

    "It's the beginning of a new month, and the real focus is on the possibility that the Fed slows down its rate hikes," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

    "The big focus is on the jobs market at the end of the week, and that's likely to confirm that the improvement in the labor market is moderating," he said. "But pre-COVID, it would still be regarded as a very robust number."

    The dollar index is up about 10% for the year so far following investor expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes.

    Close

    Related stories

    "After a big move, I think we're really consolidating," Chandler said.

    Last week, the dollar crumbled against the yen, and two-year yields in the U.S. Treasury market also fell, after data showed the U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter.

    The dollar sank to its lowest level versus the yen since mid-June, and was down from a late 1998 peak of nearly 140 yen which it hit last month. The dollar was last down 1.1% at 131.74.

    The dollar index was last at 105.26, down 0.7%.

    The broad weakness in the dollar helped the euro, which was up 0.5% at $1.0273.

    Currency investors were also watching news on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan. Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, two people briefed on the matter said, according to a Reuters report. China has warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if she visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

    The Aussie dollar rose 0.6% to $0.7036 before a central bank rate hike on Tuesday.
    Reuters
    Tags: #dollar #United States #US dollar
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.