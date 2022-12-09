 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar edges up versus euro after US producer inflation data

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, casting doubts on whether the US Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes when it meets next week.

U.S. producer prices (PPI) rose 0.3% last month, data showed, above the 0.2% forecast by economist polled by Reuters.

While the PPI report showed the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, it heightened concerns among market participants that next week's consumer price inflation report, which comes out just before the Fed decision, could also surprise to the upside.

"It was a stronger read on prices, to be sure, that will leave the market cautious on a similar outcome next week when we see the consumer price update," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

The U.S. central bank is in the midst of the fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s as it tries to thwart decades-high inflation, and Chair Jerome Powell said last month that the Fed could scale back the pace of its rate hikes "as soon as December."

The dollar was broadly weaker overnight, but reversed some of its losses after the PPI report.