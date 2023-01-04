 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar dips before Fed minutes, Aussie jumps on China coal imports

Reuters
Jan 04, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

Traders will scour Wednesday's meeting minutes for indications that Fed officials are concerned about persistent inflation even as the bank slows the pace of its rate increases.

The US Federal Reserve

The U.S dollar dipped on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its December meeting, while the Aussie outperformed on reports that China will remove a ban on Australian coal imports.

Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, sees Wednesday's dollar weakness as a buying opportunity on the likelihood that the minutes may be more hawkish than most expect.

"The market is underestimating the chances of a 50 basis point rate hike at the FOMC meeting that ends on February first," Chandler said.

Solid jobs data is seen as giving the Fed room to continue hiking rates as it battles to bring down price pressures.

Chandler noted that the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on Tuesday also raised its fourth quarter estimate for gross domestic product to 3.9%, from 3.7%, showing strong growth of more than 3% for the second consecutive quarter.