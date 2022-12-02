 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

DOJ watchdog seeks independent review of FTX bankruptcy

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

FTX has ousted founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and new CEO John Ray, who was hired to steer the company through bankruptcy, has said investigating FTX's implosion and recovering customer assets are among his top priorities.

FTX (File image)

The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog on Thursday called for an investigation into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying customers need a neutral party to investigate allegations of "fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct, and mismanagement."

FTX has ousted founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and new CEO John Ray, who was hired to steer the company through bankruptcy, has said investigating FTX's implosion and recovering customer assets are among his top priorities.

The DOJ's Office of the U.S. Trustee said in a filing in Delaware bankruptcy court that it did not question Ray's competence or earnestness, but an independent investigation would carry more weight with FTX customers and allow Ray to devote more energy to stabilizing FTX's operations.

FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The questions at stake here are simply too large and too

important to be left to an internal investigation," U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara wrote in court papers.