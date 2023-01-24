 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance

Reuters
Jan 24, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc's Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company's dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Google declined to comment on the report.

The lawsuit is expected to take an aim at Google's advertising business, which is responsible for some 80% of its revenue. In addition to its well-known search, which is free, Google makes revenue through its interlocking ad tech businesses, which connect advertisers with newspapers, websites and other firms looking to host them.