    DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance

    The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc's Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company's dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Reuters
    January 24, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST
