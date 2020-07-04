Dog in Georgia tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

The dog was euthanized after the neurological illness progressed. Officials said the dog's neurological illness was caused by a condition unrelated to the coronavirus.
A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the US to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials said. The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness, the Georgia
Department of Health said in a news release on Wednesday. The dog was positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The dog was euthanized after the neurological illness progressed. Officials said the dog's neurological illness was caused by a condition unrelated to the coronavirus.