Do you know which was the first image on the web? These facts will amaze you

It's 30 years since the World Wide Web was invented, here are some facts about the breakthrough and what has transpired since. 1/10 The World Wide Web is 30 years old, yes you read that right. Computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee created history in 1989 when he developed the first web browser. WWW is an online application built upon innovations like HTML language, URL 'addresses', HTTP. Here are some interesting facts about the 1989 breakthrough. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Sir Tim Berners-Lee was 33 years old when he wrote the first web browser in 1990 and proved that marrying hypertext with the internet could open several opportunities. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Berners-Lee considered naming his invention "Information Mesh", “The Information Mine” or “Mine of Information”, before settling down on "The Web". (Image: Reuters) 4/10 The first website, which went up on August 6, 1991, was http://info.cern.ch. It was basically a website that provided details about what the www is. (Image: screengrab of the website) 5/10 The first picture on the web was that of a ladies band called 'Les Horribles Cernettes'. The picture was uploaded by Tim Berners-Lee "just for fun". (Image: Facebook) 6/10 Archie was the first internet search engine and it helped people find specific files. It was created by Alan Emtage and Bill Heelan. (Image: Screengrab of the website) 7/10 On April 30, 1993, the European research organisation 'CERN' announced that www would be free for use by anyone. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 WWW is often confused with the internet. While the Web is information space, the internet is the medium through which it can be accessed. (Images: Reuters) 9/10 Deep Web is part of WWW which is not indexed or tracked by search engines. It is commonly used for mail, online banking, and similar services. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 According to live stats, the number of websites in the world at present is around 1.67 billion and is growing by the minute. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:37 am