you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 07:37 AM IST

Do you know which was the first image on the web? These facts will amaze you

It's 30 years since the World Wide Web was invented, here are some facts about the breakthrough and what has transpired since.

On the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web, here are some facts about the 1989 breakthrough. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

The World Wide Web is 30 years old, yes you read that right. Computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee created history in 1989 when he developed the first web browser. WWW is an online application built upon innovations like HTML language, URL 'addresses', HTTP. Here are some interesting facts about the 1989 breakthrough. (Image: Reuters)
The World Wide Web was created by computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee. He wrote the first web browser in 1990 and showed that marrying hypertext to the internet could open out several opportunities. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Sir Tim Berners-Lee was 33 years old when he wrote the first web browser in 1990 and proved that marrying hypertext with the internet could open several opportunities. (Image: Reuters)
Berners-Lee considered naming "Information Mesh", “The Information Mine”, and “Mine of Information” before settling on "The Web". (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Berners-Lee considered naming his invention "Information Mesh", “The Information Mine” or “Mine of Information”, before settling down on "The Web". (Image: Reuters)
The first website, which went up on August 6, 1991, was http://info.cern.ch. The website basically gives details about what the www is. (Image: screengrab of the website)
4/10

The first website, which went up on August 6, 1991, was http://info.cern.ch. It was basically a website that provided details about what the www is. (Image: screengrab of the website)
The first picture on the web was of a ladies band called 'Les Horribles Cernettes'. The picture was put out for fun by Tim Berners-Lee. (Image: Facebook)
5/10

The first picture on the web was that of a ladies band called 'Les Horribles Cernettes'. The picture was uploaded by Tim Berners-Lee "just for fun". (Image: Facebook)
Archie was the first internet search engine and it helped people to find specific files. It was created by Alan Emtage and Bill Heelan. (Image: Screengrab of the website)
6/10

Archie was the first internet search engine and it helped people find specific files. It was created by Alan Emtage and Bill Heelan. (Image: Screengrab of the website)
On April 30, 1993, the European research organisation 'CERN' announced that www would be free for use by anyone. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

On April 30, 1993, the European research organisation 'CERN' announced that www would be free for use by anyone. (Image: Reuters)
Www is often confused with internet. While the Web is an information space, internet is the medium through which it can be accessed. (Images: Reuters)
8/10

WWW is often confused with the internet. While the Web is information space, the internet is the medium through which it can be accessed. (Images: Reuters)
Deep Web is the part of the www which is not indexed or tracked by search engines. It is commonly used for mail, online banking, etc. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Deep Web is part of WWW which is not indexed or tracked by search engines. It is commonly used for mail, online banking, and similar services. (Image: Reuters)
According to Internet live stats, the number of websites at present is around 1.67 billion and the number is constantly growing. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

According to live stats, the number of websites in the world at present is around 1.67 billion and is growing by the minute. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:37 am

tags #Internet #Slideshow #world wide web #World Wide Web turns 30

