 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Dmitry Medvedev: Russia will achieve its aims in Ukraine

Reuters
Aug 08, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

”Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and is attaining peace on our terms,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, told TASS in an interview.

Image Credits: Reuters

One of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies said on Monday that Russia would achieve its aims in the conflict in Ukraine on its own terms, warning that the West had a long-term plan to destroy Russia.

”Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and is attaining peace on our terms,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, told TASS in an interview.

Medvedev cast the 2008 war in Georgia, the enlargement of the NATO military alliance westwards and the Ukraine war as part of an attempt by the United States and its allies to destroy Russia.

”The goal is the same: to destroy Russia,” he was quoted as saying.

Reuters
TAGS: #Dmitry Medvedev #Russia #United States #Vladimir Putin
first published: Aug 8, 2022 01:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.