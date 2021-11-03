Diwali 2021| Indian curriculum schools in UAE declare Diwali holiday

Image source: Reuters

Several schools in the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) that follow the Indian curriculum have announced a one or two-day holiday to celebrate Diwali.

GEMS Modern Academy has declared a three-day holiday starting November 2 which will be followed by the weekend.

“In celebration of Diwali, a number of GEMS-Indian curriculum schools will be closed on November 3 and 4 to allow students to celebrate with their families. The decision to close the school on two days, i.e. Wednesday and Thursday or only on Thursday rests with the principal of each school as it is taken with full permission of the education regulator,” Michael Guzder, vice-president of GEMS Education, told Gulf News.

Several schools including Indian High School, Amity High School, and some other Indian curriculum schools in the GEMS Education stable will avail November 3 and 4 as holidays, the publication reported.

“Diwali, the festival of joy and lights, gives all of us an opportunity to celebrate festivities of giving and happiness. As it is celebrated in India over a period of five days, we definitely felt it would be nice if our staff and students can benefit from the long weekend for Diwali, starting with Dhanteras on Tuesday. This is important to ensure the wellbeing of all stakeholders as many have not had an opportunity to celebrate such festivals due to COVID restrictions that were in place earlier,” Punit Vasu, CEO of Indian High School told the Gulf News.

"We are sure that all those associated with The Indian High Group of Schools will celebrate safely and responsibly,” he added.