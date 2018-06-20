App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Disney ups its bid for Fox to counter Comcast

Disney's amended offer of USD 38 per share comes a week after Comcast, the largest US cable provider for 21st Century Fox assets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Disney | Brand Value: USD 43.9 billion | Brand Revenue: USD 30.7 billion | Industry: Leisure
Disney | Brand Value: USD 43.9 billion | Brand Revenue: USD 30.7 billion | Industry: Leisure

Disney sweetened its bid for 21st Century Fox today, raising it to USD 71.3 billion in cash and stock to counter a rival bid from Comcast.

Disney's amended offer of USD 38 per share comes a week after Comcast, the largest US cable provider and owner of NBCUniversal, bid USD 65 billion for prized 21st Century Fox assets being shed by Rupert Murdoch's family empire.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #21st Century Fox #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Disney #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.