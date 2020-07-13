App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 11:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Disney to shut Hong Kong Disneyland again as coronavirus cases rise

As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15, a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement.

PTI

Walt Disney Co. is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland theme park from July 15 amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city, the company said Monday.

The announcement came two days after Disney reopened its biggest resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as coronavirus cases surged in the state.

As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15, a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures, the company said.

Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, according to health authorities. Since late January, Hong Kong has reported 1,522 cases and local media reported an eighth death on Monday.

Hong Kong is tightening social distancing measures amid growing worries about a third wave of coronavirus infections. The government will limit group gatherings to four people - from 50 - a measure last seen during a second wave of the outbreak in March.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in June. Hong Kong Tokyo reopened in July; Disneyland Shanghai reopened in May.

Disney's reopening of its parks in Asia helped provide assurance about moving ahead in Florida, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney's parks, experiences and products division told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

Florida has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 infections. Over the past two weeks, the state reported 109,000 new coronavirus cases, more than any other U.S. state.

 
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 11:02 pm

