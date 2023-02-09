 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in major revamp by CEO Bob Iger

Reuters
Feb 09, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce.

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday announced a sweeping restructuring under recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, cutting 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable.

Shares of Disney rose 4.7% to $117.22 in after-hours trading.

The steps, including a promise to reinstate a dividend for shareholders, addressed some of the criticism from activist investor Nelson Peltz that the Mouse House was overspending on streaming.