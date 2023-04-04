 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Disney CEO Bob Iger calls DeSantis retaliation 'anti-business'

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

After initially trying to stay neutral, Disney opposed Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act - referred to by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill - that restricts classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Disney CEO Bob Iger calls DeSantis retaliation 'anti-business'

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger fired back at Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday, saying his apparent retaliation against Disney for taking a position on legislation was "anti-business."

After initially trying to stay neutral, Disney opposed Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act - referred to by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill - that restricts classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Soon after, DeSantis and the Florida legislature moved to eliminate the virtual autonomy the company enjoyed over a 24,000-acre (9,712-hectares) parcel surrounding the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Iger, answering a question at the company's annual shareholder meeting, said Disney may not have handled its position on the bill well, but added that corporations have a right to express opinions. He said it appeared DeSantis "decided to retaliate against us."