Digital tax may help France raise around $480 million

A digital tax legislation instituted by the French government may result in it gaining 400 million euros ($480 million) in 2020, according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said the country would immediately seek European Union retaliation if the US went ahead with retaliatory tariffs.

“We know we are exposing ourselves to the triggering of sanctions from the US administration if we collect the national tax,” Le Maire said on December 1. “France won’t back down in the face of threats or the possibility of sanctions.”

“If there are US sanctions against the application of French law, we will demand an immediate riposte at the European level,” Le Maire told journalists after a meeting with EU counterparts about digital services taxation.

France has gone ahead and sent out notices to companies liable to pay the December installment of the tax.

This tax legislation is at the centre of a dispute between France and the US on how these multinational tech firms must be taxed, Bloomberg reported.

The two countries declared a truce until the end of this year. France suspended collecting the levy that hits some of the largest American companies, while the US chose to delay the implementation of tariffs on $1.3 billion of French products, the report said.

However, taxation on French products in the US is due to come into effect during January next year.

This is along the lines of what the Donald Trump administration had announced in July, according to which an additional duty of 25 percent would be applicable on French cosmetics, handbags, and other imports valued at $1.3 Billion in response to France's imposition of the digital tax, Reuters reported.

Le Maire reiterated a pledge to revoke the French tax as soon as an international agreement was reached.

Nearly 140 countries involved in those talks agreed in October to keep negotiating until mid-2021. This was after discussions were stalled as Washington became reluctant to sign up to a multilateral deal ahead of the US presidential election.

Washington’s trade partners are eager to see what position the incoming Biden administration takes on the issue and open the way for an international deal.