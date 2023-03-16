 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Didi to expand services in China after regulators end probe

Reuters
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

The company will work with partners in the industry to offer more services and cover more cities, it said in an online statement posted on Thursday that cited a speech at an event in the coastal city of Fuzhou.

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global plans to expand services and offer more subsidies to passengers and drivers, it said on Thursday, looking to shore up its business in China following the end of a regulatory probe.

The company will work with partners in the industry to offer more services and cover more cities, it said in an online statement posted on Thursday that cited a speech at an event in the coastal city of Fuzhou.

"Currently, traveling and consumption are quickly recovering across China. The number of orders for online ride-hailing is constantly increasing," the statement said.

The Chinese company had been a target of Beijing's sweeping crackdown on the tech sector, which began in 2021 and had eased in recent months. Didi was banned by Chinese regulators from taking in new users and its app was removed from app stores from mid-2021 until this January.