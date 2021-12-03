MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Didi Global to start work on delisting from New York, to pursue listing in Hong Kong

"The company will organize a shareholders meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following necessary procedures," it said in a statement.

Reuters
December 03, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global said on Friday it will start work on delisting from the New York stock exchange and begin pursuing a listing in Hong Kong after obtaining the approval of its board.

"The company will organize a shareholders meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following necessary procedures," it said in a statement.

Reuters reported last week citing sources that Chinese regulators had pressed Didi’s top executives to devise a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to concerns about data security.

The company ran afoul of Chinese authorities when it pressed ahead with its $4.4 billion New York listing in July, despite the regulator urging it to put it on hold while a cybersecurity review of its data practices was conducted, sources have told Reuters.

Didi is also preparing to relaunch its apps in the country by the end of the year in anticipation that Beijing’s cybersecurity investigation into the company would be wrapped up by then, Reuters reported earlier this month.
Reuters
Tags: #Didi #Hong Kong #New York #World News
first published: Dec 3, 2021 07:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.