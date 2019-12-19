'Did nothing wrong': Trump uses rally to strike back against impeachment vote

A defiant US President Donald Trump sought to grab back the spotlight in front of an arena full of supporters in Battle Creek, Michigan, on December 18 night, after spending the day holed up in the White House as the House of Representatives prepared to cast votes on two articles of impeachment against him.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump said in his first public remarks ahead of the historic vote on his impeachment. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.” Vice President Mike Pence, who introduced Trump at the rally, indicated that the president wanted to wait until after the House vote to take the stage.

“He wanted to wait to see that strong, unified Republican vote on the floor tonight,” Pence said. But a few minutes later, as Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was still delivering remarks, Trump took the stage to “God Bless the USA.”

“Remember when I first started this beautiful trip, this beautiful journey, I just said to the first lady, you’re so lucky I took you on this journey,” the president said, recalling his 2016 campaign. “They want to impeach you, they want to do worse than that.”

His roaring rejoinder created the remarkable image of a combative president — just moments before becoming the third to be impeached — standing unbowed before his core base of supporters heading into a year in which he will be seeking reelection.

As the House began its vote on impeachment, Trump bragged to the crowd about being nominated “Man of the Year” in Michigan. But he said he could not remember who bestowed the honor on him or what year it was.

Trump, described by his aides as having been in a frustrated, snappish mood for days, traveled to the rally in an electorally vital state on a day on which he had watched the impeachment debate on television and tweeted or retweeted more than 50 times.

“They want to Impeach me (I’m not worried!),” he wrote in one post December 18 morning. “And yet they were all breaking the law in so many ways. How can they do that and yet impeach a very successful (Economy Plus) President of the United States, who has done nothing wrong? These people are Crazy!”

The first image of Trump on December 18 came as he cut across the South Lawn, alone, dressed in a dark overcoat and prepared to depart for Michigan. Instead of making a beeline for the cameras and microphones outside of the Oval Office, as he typically does, he silently trudged over to a small group of supporters before leaving without taking any questions from reporters.

Earlier, Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to the president, stood in the White House briefing room and said Trump was in good spirits. “The president is fine,” Conway said, “his mood is good.”

Trump campaign aides and White House officials like Conway have been projecting confidence that the impeachment inquiry has only served as fuel for the president’s campaign, bolstering its fundraising efforts as well as its volunteer recruitment. But privately, people who know him said, Trump has been aware of the historic nature of a charge of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and has been aggrieved at what he views as a stain on his legacy, a desire by Democrats to harm him personally and what he sees as the failure of Republicans to state with more conviction that he did nothing wrong.

Some of that anger played out online December 18 as Trump watched cable news coverage of the impeachment debate. “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

His all-caps burst of online frustration came minutes after the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, tried to convey a sense of business as usual in the West Wing, saying in a statement that the president would be “working all day” and catching some of the impeachment proceedings “between meetings.”

Other aides were also committed to a “just another Wednesday” narrative, noting that legislative affairs officials were busy on Capitol Hill working on the revised trade agreement with Mexico and Canada as well as two spending bills.

But Trump’s grievance-infused state of mind was laid out clearly in a six-page letter the White House sent December 17 to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” he wrote. “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy.”

Trump drafted the letter with the help of three aides: Stephen Miller, his top policy adviser; Eric Ueland, his legislative affairs director; and Mike Williams, a counselor to the acting chief of staff.

The president purposefully did not consult with the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, according to people involved with drafting the letter, because he did not want to be told what he could and could not say — he simply wanted to vent.

In the audience in Battle Creek, Trump’s supporters were finally expressing the sentiments he had been wanting to hear more forcefully from Republican lawmakers.

“How they even have a right to say he did something wrong is baffling,” said Jonathan Anderson, a resident of nearby Portage.