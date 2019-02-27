App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Did not issue statement on India, Pakistan clashes: Taliban

Zabiullah Mujahid said that the group has not issued any press statement about the ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on February 27 the group has not issued any press statement about the ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan.

Mujahid told Reuters that "the statement circulating about their comments on India, Pakistan clashes was fake".

"We have not said that India, Pakistan clashes will affect the Afghan peace process. The press statement shared on social media and with news companies is fake," he said.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 02:59 pm

